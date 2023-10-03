Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My Sister Jill: Patricia Cornelius' new play is a blistering post-war social and cultural commentary

By Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
My Sister Jill disrupts ideas of colonial glory with a troubling depiction of family violence, PTSD, homophobia and the ruinous intergenerational impacts of patriarchal oppression on everyone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
