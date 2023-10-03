Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The disability royal commission heard horrific stories of harm – now we must move towards repair

By Jack Francis Kelly, Honorary Research Fellow, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Linda Steele, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Phillippa Carnemolla, Associate Professor, School of the Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
The disability royal commission recommended providers offer redress to people who experience harm while in their care. But reparations for past harms were not addressed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
