Human Rights Observatory

Tenacious curiosity in the lab can lead to a Nobel Prize – mRNA research exemplifies the unpredictable value of basic scientific research

By André O. Hudson, Dean of the College of Science, Professor of Biochemistry, Rochester Institute of Technology
The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine made a discovery that helped create the COVID-19 vaccines. They couldn’t have anticipated the tremendous impact of their findings.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
