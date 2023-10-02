Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: ‘Competing’ efforts to rebuild Derna, Myanmar mines threat, schools shut in Burkina Faso

The head of the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has hit out against ‘unilateral and competing initiatives’ being proposed by authorities in the divided country to rebuild the shattered city of Derna, and other flood-affected areas.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Montréal's 'mixed' police squads don't help the city's unhoused people — they cause more harm
~ ESG bonuses are on the rise: Are they improving sustainability or just increasing executive wealth?
~ Riskier times on campuses mean we need a tool for prevention and intervention of sexual assaults
~ Promises to get tough on youth crime might win votes – but the evidence shows it hasn’t worked for NZ
~ Saskatchewan’s revised policy for consulting Indigenous nations is not nearly good enough
~ The rise and 'whimper-not-a-bang' fall of Australia's trailblazing rock press
~ What has the Nobel Prize in Physics ever done for me?
~ Australia is leaving thousands of international graduates in visa limbo, and it’s about to get worse
~ Fire authorities are better prepared for this summer. The question now is – are you?
~ 50 years of hip-hop: Its social and political power resonates far beyond its New York birthplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter