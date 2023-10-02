Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Riskier times on campuses mean we need a tool for prevention and intervention of sexual assaults

By Sandy Jung, Professor, Department of Psychology, MacEwan University
Jesmen Mendoza, Psychologist and Faculty Member, Toronto Metropolitan University
The excitement of entering a new academic year for university and college students can be palpable and filled with hope. But the start of the school year in post-secondary settings also has a shadow side, known as the red zone.

The red zone is one of the riskier times for gender-based and sexualized violence to occur — about 50 per cent of sexual assaults on campus happen during this period. The impact on victims can be tremendous and devastating.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
