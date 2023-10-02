Promises to get tough on youth crime might win votes – but the evidence shows it hasn’t worked for NZ
By Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Jessica Niurangi Maclean, Lecturer, Aotahi School of Māori and Indigenous Studies, University of Canterbury
A shift towards more punitive responses to youth crime by the next government could reverse the progress New Zealand has made in reducing offending and addressing its root causes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 2nd 2023