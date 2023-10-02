Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
50 years of hip-hop: Its social and political power resonates far beyond its New York birthplace

By Anna Lippman, Sociology Instructor, York University, Canada
Created as an art of resistance by Black artists in the U.S., hip-hop culture has inspired global struggles and youth culture across the world, including in Canada.The Conversation


