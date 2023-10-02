Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina's economic crisis: whoever wins presidential election is on a collision course with the IMF

By Matt Barlow, Lecturer International Political Economy, University of Glasgow
Argentina is heading to the polls on October 22 for a presidential election dominated by another profound economic crisis. In September, annual inflation in Latin America’s third-largest economy hit 124%, its highest since 1991.

This was after a devaluation of nearly 20% in the peso amid pressure on the government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
