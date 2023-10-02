Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New species of cobra-like snake discovered – but it may already be extinct

By Tom Major, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Bournemouth University
Axel Barlow, Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Wolfgang Wüster, Reader in Zoology, Bangor University
Around the world, natural history museums hold a treasure trove of knowledge about Earth’s animals. But much of the precious information is sealed off to genetic scientists because formalin, the chemical often used to preserve specimens, damages DNA and makes sequences hard to recover.

However, recent advances…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
