Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Michael Gambon's best film is a violent work of art

By Yunis Alam, Head of Department, Sociology and Criminology, University of Bradford
Let’s get one thing out of the way from the start: I have neither read nor seen any of the Harry Potter stuff. Others may disagree, but I do not consider this a loss.

So it strikes me as a bit of shame that so many people, especially younger audiences, are probably more familiar with the late Michael’s Gambon’s role as Dumbledore in the Potter films than any of his other work.

They may be unaware that Gambon was a highly regarded theatre actor, then an award-winning TV favourite, then an art-house film star, before he became a Hollywood celebrity and national treasure.…The Conversation


Read complete article

