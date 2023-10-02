Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rosebank shows the UK's offshore oil regulator no longer serves the public good

By Gisa Weszkalnys, Associate Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Gavin Bridge, Professor of Geography and Fellow of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University
In a four-line statement announcing the approval of the new Rosebank oil field 80 miles west of Shetland, the UK’s offshore oil and gas regulator showed its mission no longer serves the public good.

The announcement by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates oil and gas extraction in the waters off the British coast, asserted that net zero considerations had been taken into account – a technical definition that makes it appear long-term oil…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
