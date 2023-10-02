New single-use plastic ban takes effect in England – here's why its impact may be limited
By Antaya March, Lead Researcher - Global Plastics Policy Centre, University of Portsmouth
Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Keiron Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Sustainability and the Built Environment, University of Portsmouth
The new ban will raise awareness about the plastic crisis. But failing to provide viable alternatives may simply displace the problem, instead of addressing it
- Monday, October 2nd 2023