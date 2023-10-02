Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New single-use plastic ban takes effect in England – here's why its impact may be limited

By Antaya March, Lead Researcher - Global Plastics Policy Centre, University of Portsmouth
Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Keiron Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Sustainability and the Built Environment, University of Portsmouth
The new ban will raise awareness about the plastic crisis. But failing to provide viable alternatives may simply displace the problem, instead of addressing itThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
