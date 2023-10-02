Tolerance.ca
Nobel prize in medicine awarded to mRNA pioneers – here's how their discovery was integral to COVID vaccine development

By Alice Godden, Senior research associate, School of Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
Billions of people around the world have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The rapid development of these vaccines changed the course of the pandemic, providing protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

But these vaccines would not have been possible it if weren’t for the pioneering work of this year’s winners of the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine decades earlier.

Dr Katalin Karikó and Dr Drew Weissman, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
