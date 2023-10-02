Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decolonial perspective on race from the post-Yugoslav region

By Sbunker
In the post-Yugoslav region, where racialized geopolitical cartography re-emerged after the Cold War, many people tend to deny the existence of racism when asked about it.


© Global Voices
