HIV self-test kits are meant to empower those at risk − but they don't necessarily lead to starting HIV treatment or prevention

By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, Assistant Professor of Public Health, University of Iowa
Engelbert Bain Luchuo, Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
Oluwaseun Abdulganiyu Badru, Ph.D. Candidate in Community and Behavioral Health, University of Iowa
Many people at heightened risk for HIV have never been tested. Those who have self-tested for HIV often don’t go on to receive care or change their sexual behavior.The Conversation


