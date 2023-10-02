Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Great Expectations: new theatrical adaptation sets Dickens novel in partition-era Bengal

By Ankhi Mukherjee, Professor of English and World Literatures, University of Oxford
We set eyes on Pip, the protagonist of Charles Dickens’s 1861 novel Great Expectations, for the first time in the churchyard where his parents and brothers are buried. The vision of the boy in front of the ruins of his family is one of rude survivalism. It’s a trait that will see Pip through the misadventures ahead – but the sorrow of surviving on these terms is unmistakable.

However, Tanika Gupta’s adaptation of Great Expectations, currently showing at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
