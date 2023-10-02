Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How women's environmental action across the Global South can create a better planet

By Andi Misbahul Pratiwi, PhD Student, University of Leeds
We must shift the narrative from portraying women solely as “victims” of the climate crisis to actively involving them in addressing environmental issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
