Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I suddenly owe tax this year? It could be because the Low and Middle Income Tax offset is gone, forever

By Ann Kayis-Kumar, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
The Low and Middle Income Tax Offset was a flawed idea that gave us a tax cut only after we had filled in our tax forms. now that it’s gone our tax bills are up to $1,5000 higher.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
