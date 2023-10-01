Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'The boss of Country', not wild dogs to kill: living with dingoes can unite communities

By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Bradley Smith, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Kylie M Cairns, Research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Sonya Takau, Girringun Aboriginal Corporation Communications Officer and Founder of Dingo Culture, Indigenous Knowledge
Whitney Rassip, Girringun Aboriginal Corporation Indigenous Protected Areas Coordinator and Acting Executive Officer, Indigenous Knowledge
It’s time to reconsider our relationship with the dingo. By collaborating and drawing from both Indigenous and Western knowledge, we can find ways to live in harmony with our apex land predator.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
