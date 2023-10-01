Emperor penguins face a bleak future – but some colonies will do better than others in diverse sea-ice conditions
By Sara Labrousse, Chercheuse en écologie polaire, Sorbonne Université
Michelle LaRue, Associate Professor in Conservation Biology, University of Canterbury
If we want to live in a world with Emperor penguins, we need to cut emissions steeply and protect parts of the ocean around Antarctica where climate change will have the biggest impact.
© The Conversation
