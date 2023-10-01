Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emperor penguins face a bleak future – but some colonies will do better than others in diverse sea-ice conditions

By Sara Labrousse, Chercheuse en écologie polaire, Sorbonne Université
Michelle LaRue, Associate Professor in Conservation Biology, University of Canterbury
If we want to live in a world with Emperor penguins, we need to cut emissions steeply and protect parts of the ocean around Antarctica where climate change will have the biggest impact.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
