Replacing gas heating with reverse-cycle aircon leaves some people feeling cold. Why? And what's the solution?
By Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Sara Vihaji, Lecturer, School of Engineering, RMIT University
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
People who switch from gas to reverse-cycle air conditioning to heat their homes still want to feel comfortable. Some don’t. Home electrification programs must tackle the causes of the problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 1st 2023