Safety on the line: Drivers who juggle multiple jobs are more likely to take risks on the road
By Alexandra D. Lefcoe, PhD Candidate, Management of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, McMaster University
Catherine E. Connelly, Canada Research Chair and Professor of Organizational Behaviour, McMaster University
Companies like Uber and Lyft have a long way to go in improving worker safety to ensure both drivers and passengers feel safe on the road.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 1st 2023