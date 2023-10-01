Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Family doctor shortage: Medical education reform can help address critical gaps, starting with a specialized program

By Anthony Sanfilippo, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Queen's University, Ontario
Jane Philpott, Dean, Queen's Health Sciences, Queen's University, Ontario
Education has a role to play in addressing the shortage of family doctors. A new program is designed specifically for comprehensive, community-based family practice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
