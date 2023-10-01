Family doctor shortage: Medical education reform can help address critical gaps, starting with a specialized program
By Anthony Sanfilippo, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Queen's University, Ontario
Jane Philpott, Dean, Queen's Health Sciences, Queen's University, Ontario
Education has a role to play in addressing the shortage of family doctors. A new program is designed specifically for comprehensive, community-based family practice.
- Sunday, October 1st 2023