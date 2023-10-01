Tolerance.ca
Protecting older persons’ rights benefit everyone: UN chief

Protecting the dignity and human rights of older persons, and addressing the challenges they face in society will ultimately benefit all of humanity, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.


