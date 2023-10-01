Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trade unions and the new economy: 3 African case studies show how workers are recasting their power in the digital age

By Edward Webster, Distinguished Reserach Professor, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Workers’ power is being recast as precarious workers in Africa experiment with new ways of organising in the digital ageThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protecting older persons’ rights benefit everyone: UN chief
~ Siya Kolisi: the South African rugby star's story offers valuable lessons in resilience
~ How Costa Rica drafted Latin America’s first ever anti-hate strategy
~ Protecting older persons’ rights benefit everyone: UN chief
~ Nigeria at 63: four reasons for persistent disunity six decades on
~ Clashes in Lebanon Risk Disrupting Education for Thousands of Children
~ Beijing’s Increasingly Desperate Attempts to Squelch UN Criticism
~ Time to Ban Facial Recognition from Public Spaces and Borders
~ Viet Nam: UN rights office condemns crackdown on climate activists
~ Suella Braverman is wrong about the UN refugee convention being 'not fit for purpose' – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter