Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Siya Kolisi: the South African rugby star's story offers valuable lessons in resilience

By Tinashe Timothy Harry, Senior Lecturer in Industrial and Organisational Psychology, Nelson Mandela University
In the world of sports, some stories transcend the boundaries of the game and become symbolic of something greater. Siya Kolisi’s journey from an adverse upbringing to becoming captain of a World Cup-winning South African rugby team, the Springboks, is one such story.

Kolisi made history as the first black captain of the Springboks in a country where, because of apartheid and separate development,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
