Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting older persons’ rights benefit everyone: UN chief

Protecting the dignity and human rights of older persons, and addressing the challenges they face in society will ultimately benefit all of humanity, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Costa Rica drafted Latin America’s first ever anti-hate strategy
~ Nigeria at 63: four reasons for persistent disunity six decades on
~ Clashes in Lebanon Risk Disrupting Education for Thousands of Children
~ Beijing’s Increasingly Desperate Attempts to Squelch UN Criticism
~ Time to Ban Facial Recognition from Public Spaces and Borders
~ Viet Nam: UN rights office condemns crackdown on climate activists
~ Suella Braverman is wrong about the UN refugee convention being 'not fit for purpose' – here's why
~ How to challenge toxic behaviour and help someone being bullied or harassed at work
~ Consciousness: why a leading theory has been branded 'pseudoscience'
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: the world should have seen this crisis coming -- and it's not over yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter