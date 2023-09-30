Tolerance.ca
Nigeria at 63: four reasons for persistent disunity six decades on

By Muhammad Dan Suleiman, Research associate, Curtin University
Benjamin Maiangwa, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Lakehead University
Colonialism set Nigeria up for failure as a united country. But successive governments since independence have a lot to answer for too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
