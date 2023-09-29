Tolerance.ca
Clashes in Lebanon Risk Disrupting Education for Thousands of Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinian residents who fled their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, carry their belongings as they board a bus to be moved from Sidon municipality to an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, September 12, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo At least 30 people have reportedly been killed, hundreds injured, and thousands displaced, since clashes erupted on July 31 between factions in Ain el-Helweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon where more…


© Human Rights Watch -
