Beijing’s Increasingly Desperate Attempts to Squelch UN Criticism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image China's then-Minister for Foreign Affairs Qin Gang delivers a remote statement during the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 27, 2023. © 2023 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP Photo The Chinese government appears increasingly anxious to silence critics of its appalling human rights record. At home, it arbitrarily detains or forcibly disappears them; abroad, it harasses them. At the United Nations, it’s seeking anotherterm on the UN’s top human rights body – the Human Rights Council – while telling member states to boycott public events…


