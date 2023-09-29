Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: UN rights office condemns crackdown on climate activists

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Friday expressed grave concern at the spate of recent arrests and convictions of human rights defenders pushing for clean energy reforms in Viet Nam.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suella Braverman is wrong about the UN refugee convention being 'not fit for purpose' – here's why
~ How to challenge toxic behaviour and help someone being bullied or harassed at work
~ Consciousness: why a leading theory has been branded 'pseudoscience'
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: the world should have seen this crisis coming -- and it's not over yet
~ Ukraine war: Russian shelling is taking a deadly toll on urban bats
~ Coffy: how Blaxploitation star Pam Grier helped lead the way for strong resilient women in film
~ Aziz Pahad: the unassuming South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa, and beyond
~ Michael Gambon: an unshowy actor of enormous range and charm
~ Self-driving buses that go wherever you want? How the UK is trying to revolutionise public transport
~ Lost in the coffee aisle? Navigating the complex buzzwords behind an 'ethical' bag of beans is easier said than done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter