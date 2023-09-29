Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to challenge toxic behaviour and help someone being bullied or harassed at work

By Louise Crowley, Professor of law, University College Cork
The average person will spend more than 3,500 days at work, so toxic behaviour in the workplace can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Whether it’s the sexual assault of a theatre nurse by a senior surgeon, harassment at Westminster, or the allegationsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
