Self-driving buses that go wherever you want? How the UK is trying to revolutionise public transport
By Stephen Potter, Professor of Transport Strategy, The Open University
Matthew Cook, Professor of Innovation, The Open University
Miguel Valdez, Lecturer in Technology and Innovation Management, The Open University
Amid bus route cuts and rail strikes, can the answer to our future public transport needs be found in the hi-tech prototypes being trialled around the UK?
- Friday, September 29, 2023