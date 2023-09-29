Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jellyfish: our complex relationship with the oceans' anti-heroes

By Matthew Beach, PhD Candidate, Geography, Queen Mary University of London
Jellyfish have a reputation to stinging wild swimmers and huge population “blooms”. But it’s a mistake to dismiss these animals as ocean pests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suella Braverman is wrong about the UN refugee convention being 'not fit for purpose' – here's why
~ How to challenge toxic behaviour and help someone being bullied or harassed at work
~ Consciousness: why a leading theory has been branded 'pseudoscience'
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: the world should have seen this crisis coming -- and it's not over yet
~ Ukraine war: Russian shelling is taking a deadly toll on urban bats
~ Coffy: how Blaxploitation star Pam Grier helped lead the way for strong resilient women in film
~ Aziz Pahad: the unassuming South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa, and beyond
~ Michael Gambon: an unshowy actor of enormous range and charm
~ Self-driving buses that go wherever you want? How the UK is trying to revolutionise public transport
~ Lost in the coffee aisle? Navigating the complex buzzwords behind an 'ethical' bag of beans is easier said than done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter