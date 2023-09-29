Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Wave of arrests by Huthi de facto authorities following demonstrations

By Amnesty International
Huthi de facto authorities have carried out an alarming wave of arrests rounding up scores of largely peaceful demonstrators, who gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the country’s 26th of September Revolution, said Amnesty International. The organization is calling on Huthi de facto authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all demonstrators held solely for peacefully exercising […] The post Yemen: Wave of arrests by Huthi de facto authorities following demonstrations  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
