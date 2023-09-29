Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The fight for 2% − how residuals became a sticking point for striking actors

By David Arditi, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Texas at Arlington
Studios say the number is unrealistic − that it amounts to actors not assuming any financial risk for content that flops. But actors simply want to adapt existing payout models to changing technology.The Conversation


