Human Rights Observatory

How the age of mammals could end

By Alex Farnsworth, Senior Research Associate in Meteorology, University of Bristol
Throughout the past 500 million years, our planet has experienced a total of five mass extinctions. One of these – the Permo-Triassic mass extinction event – led to the demise of roughly 90% of Earth’s species.

Most of these events have coincided with the formation of a supercontinent, where Earth’s tectonic plates slowly come together and combine.

Scientists predict that Earth’s continents will again merge together in 250 million years to form a supercontinent called “Pangea Ultima”. It will be centred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
