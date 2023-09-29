Tolerance.ca
Three rules for adding weight to your backpack that will boost the benefits of exercise

By Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Walking is a great exercise for keeping your physical and mental health in check. But if you’re looking to give your daily walks a boost, you might want to give “rucking” a try.

Rucking is a military term used to describe a march or hike with weight. This is commonly done using a weighted rucksack or vest. It’s an extremely versatile exercise, meaning it can be done almost anywhere. You can also adjust the length of your walk, the amount of weight you carry and even where you walk (such…The Conversation


