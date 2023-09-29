Tolerance.ca
Global: Experts back decriminalization as the best means to enhance the rights of sex workers

By Amnesty International
Responding to recommendations on enhancing the rights of sex workers made by United Nations experts this week, Carrie Eisert, Amnesty International’s policy advisor, said:  “The UN working group’s recommendation that sex workers’ rights need to be better protected in international human rights law is an important step in addressing the widespread discrimination sex workers face […] The post Global: Experts back decriminalization as the best means to enhance the rights of sex workers  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
