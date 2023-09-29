Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Upholding sentence against Osman Kavala and four other Gezi defendants a ‘devastating politically-motivated blow’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision of Türkiye¬¬¬’s highest court to uphold a life sentence against Osman Kavala and 18-year jail sentences against Çiğdem Mater, Can Atalay, Mine Özerden and Tayfun Kahraman; Amnesty International’s Campaigns Director for Europe, Ruth Tanner, said: “This appalling decision is a devastating politically-motivated blow for human rights. Whilst it may effectively mark […] The post Türkiye: Upholding sentence against Osman Kavala and four other Gezi defendants a ‘devastating politically-motivated blow’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
