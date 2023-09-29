Tolerance.ca
Books 3 has revealed thousands of pirated Australian books. In the age of AI, is copyright law still fit for purpose?

By Dilan Thampapillai, Dean of Law, University of Wollongong, University of Wollongong
Authors are furious about finding their works on pirated dataset Books3. Copyright is the usual avenue for redress, but while AI moves at speed, the law is slow – and not designed to combat AI issues.The Conversation


