Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity

By Amnesty International
The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe has failed to live up to its promises for change and break with Robert Mugabe’s brutal human rights legacy, Amnesty International said in a briefing today. Following an election marred with human rights violations, president Mnangagwa was elected, and a new cabinet announced. The briefing outlines a human […] The post Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukrainian civil society leader focuses on Taiwan: Interview with Hanna Hopko
~ The disability royal commission recommendations could fix some of the worst living conditions – but that's just the start
~ Books 3 has revealed thousands of pirated Australian books. In the age of AI, is copyright law still fit for purpose?
~ Saudi Arabia: Still no justice for state-sanctioned murder of Jamal Khashoggi five years on
~ Nagorno-Karabakh surrenders but what of the future?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Treasurer Jim Chalmers on jobs and work
~ European Court Hears Climate Crisis Case Brought by Children
~ No, Syria Is Still Not Safe for Refugee Returns
~ Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity.
~ Foreign policy has been missing from NZ's election campaign – voters deserve answers to these big questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter