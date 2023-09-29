Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Still no justice for state-sanctioned murder of Jamal Khashoggi five years on

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the five-year anniversary on 2 October since the state-sanctioned murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “Five years after Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal assassination sent shockwaves around the world, the path to justice for his killing remains fully blocked. An […] The post Saudi Arabia: Still no justice for state-sanctioned murder of Jamal Khashoggi five years on appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukrainian civil society leader focuses on Taiwan: Interview with Hanna Hopko
~ The disability royal commission recommendations could fix some of the worst living conditions – but that's just the start
~ Books 3 has revealed thousands of pirated Australian books. In the age of AI, is copyright law still fit for purpose?
~ Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity
~ Nagorno-Karabakh surrenders but what of the future?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Treasurer Jim Chalmers on jobs and work
~ European Court Hears Climate Crisis Case Brought by Children
~ No, Syria Is Still Not Safe for Refugee Returns
~ Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity.
~ Foreign policy has been missing from NZ's election campaign – voters deserve answers to these big questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter