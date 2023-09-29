Tolerance.ca
Foreign policy has been missing from NZ's election campaign – voters deserve answers to these big questions

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
From the war in Ukraine and China’s role in the Pacific, to multi-billion-dollar military decisions, New Zealand will face huge challenges during the next term of government.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
