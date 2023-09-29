Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Hears Climate Crisis Case Brought by Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at the village of Chaveira, near Macao, in central Portugal on Monday, July 22, 2019. © AP Photo/Sergio Azenha Three years ago, four Portuguese children and two young adults filed a legal case against European governments for failing to take promised action to address the climate crisis. Wednesday, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg heard their case. The young people decided to take action after an unusually hot summer that saw deadly wildfires grip Portugal. Cláudia Duarte Agostinho, one of the group, told Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nagorno-Karabakh surrenders but what of the future?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Treasurer Jim Chalmers on jobs and work
~ No, Syria Is Still Not Safe for Refugee Returns
~ Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity.
~ Foreign policy has been missing from NZ's election campaign – voters deserve answers to these big questions
~ Just 3 Nobel Prizes cover all of science – how research is done today poses a challenge for these prestigious awards
~ Here's how to fix Australia's approach to soil carbon credits so they really count towards our climate goals
~ Education for reconciliation requires us to 'know where we are'
~ Mapping unmarked graves: Why the Mohawk Mothers are fighting McGill University
~ Indigenous-authored novels: 5 great contemporary reads for young adults
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter