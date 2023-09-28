Tolerance.ca
Here's how to fix Australia's approach to soil carbon credits so they really count towards our climate goals

By Aaron Simmons, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, University of New England
Annette Cowie, Adjunct Professor, University of New England
Beverley Henry, Adjunct Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Brian Wilson, Professor, University of New England
David Pannell, Director, Centre for Environmental Economics and Policy, The University of Western Australia
David Rowlings, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Elaine Mitchell, Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Matthew Tom Harrison, Associate Professor of Sustainable Agriculture, University of Tasmania
Peter Grace, Professor of Global Change, Queensland University of Technology
Raphael Viscarra Rossel, Professor of Soil & Landscape Science, Curtin University
Richard Eckard, Professor & Director, Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre, The University of Melbourne
Warwick Badgery, Research Leader Pastures an Rangelands, The University of Melbourne
A group of agricultural and soil scientists has serious concerns about the way credits are awarded for soil carbon sequestration in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
