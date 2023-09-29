Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity.

By Amnesty International
The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe has failed to live up to its promises for change and break with Robert Mugabe’s brutal human rights legacy, Amnesty International said in a briefing today. Following an election marred with human rights violations, president Mnangagwa was elected, and a new cabinet announced. The briefing outlines a human […] The post Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa fails to break with the past, fuels cycle of abuse and impunity. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


