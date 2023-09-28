Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education for reconciliation requires us to 'know where we are'

By Lorin Yochim, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
Christine Martineau, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Concordia University of Edmonton
Experiential learning took students in a bachelor of education program out of the classroom for their own learning about truth and reconciliation and to prepare them for future classrooms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
