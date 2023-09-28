Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia may be about to elect a government which plans to halt aid to Kyiv

By Veronika Poniscjakova, Senior Teaching Fellow, Military Education, University of Portsmouth
Slovakians head to the polls on September 30 to elect a new parliament. The result will not only have a huge impact on the domestic affairs of this small central European state but also, beyond its borders, on the balance of power in Europe and the war in Ukraine.

After the outbreak of the illegal Russian war in Ukraine, Slovakia was one of the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
