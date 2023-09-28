Handkerchief or tissue? Which one's better for our health and the planet?
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Hester Joyce, Adjunct Associate Professor, Creative Arts, La Trobe University
Maybe you have hay fever, COVID, a cold or the flu, and are reaching for a tissue or handkerchief.
But which one’s better at stopping infections spreading? Which has a smaller environmental impact? Is it the hanky, which has been with us since at least Roman times? Or the more recent and widely-used paper tissue?
You might be surprised at the results.
- Thursday, September 28, 2023